Kobe Bryant Gave an Autographed Jersey to the Brother of Jordan Edwards

The unarmed teen was killed by a police officer in Texas last month.

Published 31 minutes ago

Many people were disturbed to hear about Jordan Edwards, the 15-year-old unarmed teenager who was shot and killed by a police officer in Texas last month.

One of those people was Kobe Bryant.

The retired five-time NBA champion sent an autographed Los Angeles Lakers' jersey and sneakers to Edwards's brother, Kevon Edwards, who was in the same vehicle as Jordan when a cop opened fire. The Edwards brothers were leaving a party in Balch Springs, Texas, on April 29.

According to CNN, officer Roy Oliver was fired from his position and charged with murder. He was released after posting a $300,000 bond.

Salute to the Black Mamba for reaching out to Kevon and his grieving family during this rough time.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic)

