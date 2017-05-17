LaVar Ball Is Already Guaranteeing the Lakers Will Make the Playoffs With Lonzo

Well, once it was official, the outspoken and controversial dad didn't waste time making a lofty guarantee — that if the Lakers draft his son with the second overall pick next month that Lonzo will lead the franchise back to the playoffs.

When asked by Lakers Nation if the team's four-year playoff drought would end if the organization drafts Lonzo, Mr. Ball said, "Yes, it does," before adding, "the Lakers make the playoffs as soon as my boy gets there."

But wait, Mr. Ball...the Lakers haven't even drafted your son yet. Still, that isn't about to stop LaVar from trying to "speak it into existence."

“There’s no doubt in my mind whatsoever,” LaVar told Lakers Nation about the purple and gold choosing his son. “I’m going to say it again, in English, speak it into existence. In Spanish, speak it into existence. In Africa, speak that motherf**ker into existence.”

Ball is so adamant about Lonzo playing for the Lakers that he confirmed rumored reports that his son will only work out for them.

“That’s all we working out for is the Lakers,” Mr. Ball said. “Just the Lakers. There’s nobody else that we need to work out for.”

That's a gamble, considering the Lakers could pass up on the 6-foot-6 former UCLA guard out of Chino Hills, California.

Once Lonzo officially becomes an NBA player, his dad has set a gauntlet of goals for him to accomplish.

“I really don’t care about Rookie of the Year and all that," Mr. Ball continued telling Lakers Nation. "I just want to make sure the kid makes the playoffs. Lonzo is going to make everybody better."

And LaVar is using a couple of NBA legends and Hall of Famers to drive his point home.

"So it’s like this, I’ve given him a little guidance thing. Magic [Johnson] made it to the championship his rookie year. [Michael] Jordan took about seven years," he said. "So, Zo got to get himself to a championship between now and seven years. That’s what set you on the path to being the greatest.”

