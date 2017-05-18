Paul Pierce Calls LaVar Ball a 'Marketing Genius' for the Buzz He's Created Around His Son

In a short period of time, LaVar Ball has managed to keep the Ball family name atop or near the top of sports headlines. And the outspoken dad of projected top-three 2017 NBA Draft pick Lonzo Ball has accomplished that with a seemingly-endless ammunition of boastful — or what some would call delusional — statements.

A recently-retired Paul Pierce has been sitting back and watching LaVar churn this giant hype machine and he is calling Mr. Ball "The Truth" when it comes to marketing.

"I think that he is a marketing genius," Pierce said about Ball while appearing on ESPN's The Jump yesterday. "I mean, he has created such a buzz for his son. I don't even know what type of person Lonzo is. So, his dad is creating his brand with his personality and he is creating so much energy around it that if you are the [Los Angeles] Lakers, you have to grab him. It's going to create excitement for the city."

Pierce added, "You got Magic [Johnson] back [as the Lakers president], you got a local kid who grew up right here, played at UCLA, starting point guard as early as next year ... you're creating excitement for the city."