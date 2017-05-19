Russell Wilson Gave This Adorable Birthday Shout Out to Baby Future

And that doting step dad love continues to be on full display, as Wilson took to his Instagram account earlier today to wish the lil' man and new big brother a very happy birthday.

"The smile you make when you turn 3!" Wilson wrote on the IG caption, which was accompanied with a shot of he and baby Future cheesing for the camera. "I love You! Happy Birthday! Love, Papa Russ."

Short, but sweet. Take a look below.