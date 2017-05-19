Russell Wilson Gave This Adorable Birthday Shout Out to Baby Future

Well before Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, welcomed their baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson, into the world late last month, the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback was treating his stepson, baby Future, like his own.
And that doting step dad love continues to be on full display, as Wilson took to his Instagram account earlier today to wish the lil' man and new big brother a very happy birthday.
"The smile you make when you turn 3!" Wilson wrote on the IG caption, which was accompanied with a shot of he and baby Future cheesing for the camera. "I love You! Happy Birthday! Love, Papa Russ."
Short, but sweet. Take a look below.
CiCi took to her own IG as well, writing the following message to the "coolest 3 year old ever" and accompanying it with a shot of her, Russ and baby Future.
Aww! One big, happy family.
Happy third birthday to baby Future. We can't wait to see him assume his big brother duties with Sienna.
(Photo: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
