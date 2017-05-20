Here's How LeBron James Responded to Not Being Named MVP Finalist

Despite being considered the best NBA player in the league by many, LeBron James , somehow, has not taken home the NBA MVP award in four years. In fact, he recently learned on Friday that he won't be in the running to win this year, either.

Though he was considered to be in the running, the association revealed recently that there will only be three NBA MVP finalists this year, and LeBron isn't among them.

Instead, they've chosen to go with Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard, who will compete for the coveted award on June 26 during the inaugural NBA Awards.

Though, before the Cleveland's Easten Conference Finals game against the Celtics on Friday night, it wasn't certain whether or not LeBron knew he was left off the list, he spoke about the snub afterwards.

"What are you going to do about it at the end of the day?" he told reporters. "My only job is to be the MVP for this team every night, put my teammates, put our franchise in [the] position to be successful and ultimately compete for a championship. For me, I know what I bring to the table. This league knows what I bring to the table. That's for you guys to write about. It's not for me to be concerned about."