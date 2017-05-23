NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy Dead at 48

Pro Football Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy died in Orlando today, the Orlando Police Department confirmed with NFL.com. He was 48. While the cause of his death is currently unclear, the Orlando PD told TMZ Sports that "there is nothing suspicious" about Kennedy's passing as of press time.

After being selected with the third overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft, the former defensive tackle played all of his 11 seasons (1990-2000) with the Seattle Seahawks, being named to the Pro Bowl eight times and earning five All-Pro selections.

As one of the first 300-pound defenders, Kennedy got to quarterbacks early and often, piling up 58 sacks, including 14 during his 1992 season, in which he was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year.

As NFL.com points out, Kennedy was also incredibly durable, having appeared in 167 of a possible 176 games, including 116 straight games at one point. Kennedy being named to the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 1990s foreshadowed his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.