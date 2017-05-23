Victor Cruz Says LaVar Ball Is Doing 'More Damage Than Good' to His Children

More than three months after the New York Giants released Victor Cruz , he's still waiting for another NFL franchise to give him a shot. The free-agent wide receiver discussed that and more during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club , where he was even asked about LaVar Ball .

And when the controversial dad of projected top-three pick in the 2017 NBA Draft Lonzo Ball was brought up, Cruz didn't hesitate speaking his mind.

"In my opinion, solely my opinion, I believe he's doing more damage than good to his children," Cruz, 30, said about Mr. Ball. "Perfect example is when you have three of the largest sneaker companies in the world not even entertain the thought of having your child on their roster simply because they don't want to put up with you, that's doing more hurt [than good]."

When The Breakfast Club's Charlamagne Tha God pointed out that LaVar was trying to get Nike, Adidas or Under Armour to co-brand with his Big Baller Brand, Cruz wasn't having it.

"Why you gotta have your hand in everything?" he asked. "Let your kids be your kids."

He added that if his toddler daughter, Kennedy, grows up to be the next tennis or golf star, he wouldn't demand a "package deal" from Nike.

"My thing is let your kids live. Let your kids be your kids and let them do what they want," Cruz continued. "Not that he's declining them from doing what they want to do, but let them have their own platform. Give Lonzo his own platform. What if Lonzo wanted to sign with Nike? What if that was his dream? Now, for whatever reason because you wanted to partner, that dream isn't his dream anymore."

While acknowledging that the spot for Lonzo's $495 ZO2 Prime shoes "looks great," Cruz stood by his opinion that Mr. Ball is doing "more hurt than good," adding that his "interviews aren't helping."

But as a disclaimer, Cruz did say that Lonzo can change any created perception of him and his family by simply balling out of control, as many fans anticipate he will do after being selected in the NBA Draft next month.

Cruz gives his honest opinions on LaVar just before the 18:00 mark of this clip.