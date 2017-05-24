Chris Bosh Leaving the Heat Due to His Blood Clot Issues

Now, the question is, will the two-time NBA champion and 11-time All-Star try to play for another team in the league?

ESPN reported today that Bosh and the Heat, in conjunction with the NBA's Players Association, have tentatively agreed to a resolution, which will allow the forward and franchise to move on. The agreement hasn't been finalized just yet, but it's largely expected to be.

The 33-year-old Bosh hasn't played a game since February 2016 because of blood clot issues. The Heat's doctors didn't medically clear the forward to participate in training camp last fall due to his blood test results, not wanting to jeopardize his health or put him in any danger.

ESPN additionally reported that Bosh is guaranteed $52 million over the next two seasons, but that a chunk of that amount will be covered by insurance. Stephen A. Smith added that this agreement will remove Bosh from the Heat's salary cap, freeing up to $36 million in cap space for the team to use this summer.

This entanglement between Bosh and the Heat stretched out this long thanks in part to collective bargaining agreements with different policies on players with potentially life-threatening conditions, which Bosh's blood clots fall under. The new CBA, taking effect July 1, will introduce new policies that will directly speak on a situation like Bosh's.

In past interviews, Bosh has expressed a desire to keep playing if possible. But whether he's willing to potentially risk his life playing for another team with his blood clot issues remains to be seen.

Just last March, Bosh and his wife, Adrienne, added their twin sons, Phoenix Avery and Lennox Noel, to their family, which also includes children Jackson, Dylan Skye and Trinity, Bosh's daughter from a previous relationship.

So, there isn't any doubt that Bosh has some real decisions to make...and soon.

Should he attempt to play again given the seriousness of his blood clot issues?

