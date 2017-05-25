Here's Why Magic Johnson Is Comparing LaVar Ball to Kris Jenner

When it comes to LaVar Ball , people either seem to think that the controversial hoops dad of Lonzo , LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball is hurting his kids with his outlandish boasts and interviews or they respect the way he goes hard for them.

Magic Johnson seems to fall into the latter category. The NBA Hall of Famer and newly appointed Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations recently said that he has "no problem" with Mr. Ball, comparing him to the head of the Kardashian family, Kris Jenner.



"Look, the Kardashians, we didn't say that the mom was bad, and she made them a lot of money, right?" Johnson said on ESPN Radio Los Angeles yesterday. "She's bragged on her daughters and I think it's the same here. He's just saying, 'Hey, my son is great,' and there's nothing bad with that."

Feeling where Magic went with that comparison?

Johnson additionally stated that if LaVar's antics haven't bothered Lonzo, then why should it bother the Lakers?

"This young man has been a champion, in high school, and then he's gone on to have a stellar career at UCLA and his father was talking at that time, but it didn't bother him," Johnson continued. "So as long as it doesn't bother him, it's not going to bother the Laker organization, as long as Lonzo performs on the basketball court, right?"

The Lakers are largely expected to grab Lonzo with the second pick in next month's NBA Draft. The only scenario that could shut that down would be if the Boston Celtics select the 6-foot-6 guard out of UCLA with the top overall pick, but they're expected to snatch Markelle Fultz out of Washington.

Mr. Ball has vowed that the Lakers will draft Lonzo, trying to speak it into existence, and even guaranteeing that his son would end the storied franchise's four-year playoff drought in his rookie year.

Magic dismissing LaVar's antics will likely only add fuel to rumored reports that the Lakers will draft Lonzo.

Earlier this week, Lakers coach Luke Walton also put Lonzo's hoop skills over any distraction that LaVar could possibly bring.

“My dad’s got a big personality too, so I’m used to that type of stuff,” Walton told TMZ Sports, comparing his dad, Bill Walton, to Mr. Ball. “To me, I’m a fan of his (Lonzo’s) game and the way that he plays.”

