Nicki Minaj Will Perform at the First-Ever NBA Awards

Last month it was announced that Drake will host and produce the first-ever NBA Awards , which will take place at Basketball City in New York on June 26 and be broadcast on TNT (9 p.m. ET).

And it turns out that Drizzy will have familiar star-studded company for the inaugural affair. That's because fellow Young Money label mate Nicki Minaj has been confirmed to perform at the event. Now, the only person they'll need to complete a possible "No Frauds" performance is Lil Wayne.

The league's coveted MVP award will be decided at the NBA Awards, with Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard being named finalists. The NBA Coach of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Most Improved Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Basketball Executive of the Year and the Sixth Man Award will be some of the other awards announced at the inaugural event. For a full list of the awards and nominees, click here.

Who's taking home the MVP?

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.