High School Football Star Jahmir Smith Racks Up 33 Academic and Athletic Scholarship Offers

Jahmir Smith has all the right moves on and off the football field.

Peep Jahmir thumbing through a stack of his offers earlier this month.

The 17-year-old Lee County High School (Sanford, North Carolina) junior running back has 33 academic and athletic full-ride scholarships, as a result of his brilliant 4.43 GPA and 2,130 rushing yards and 41 touchdowns this past season. Eight of those offers are from the Ivy League schools.

At 11: I met the oh so impressive Lee Co. High junior @Jahmir_trapical He has 33 full ride offers from schools, 8 of them Ivy League #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/kbMHz8qSrt

Smith received his first full-ride scholarship offer from local East Carolina University last December.

"After ECU offered, all the other ones started rolling in," Smith told local ABC 11.

In January, he received an offer from Princeton before the other seven Ivy League schools officially offered him as well.

“I really didn’t think it would happen,” Smith told the news outlet.

Smith has visited nine campuses to date and will definitely have a big decision to make as he gets closer to entering his senior year of high school this fall.

His mother is expecting the best of both worlds when it comes to Jahmir applying his brains and brawn.

“I know my baby. He’s going to be a doctor, and he’s going to the NFL,” Smith's mom, Monique McLean, told The News & Observer. “I just know it.”

She added, "That's Myron Rolle Jr. right there," comparing her son's football ambitions and aspirations to be an anesthesiologist to the former NFL star, who is pursuing becoming a neurologist.

Go ahead, young man. Chase your dreams!

