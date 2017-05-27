LeBron's Son Bronny Schools A Few Kids From The Neighborhood In Basketball

LeBron James Jr. is only 12 years old, but when you’re the son of a legend it’s never too early to show what you’ve got.

That’s what happened recently when Bronny decided to meet up with some neighborhood kids for a pick-up game. While it might’ve been cool to try and hang with a kid who already has college offers from Duke and Kentucky, the chance of being embarrassed and it going viral is possible, scratch that, likely.

Dressed in khaki pants and a sweatshirt, Bron Jr. squared up then passed it to his makeshift teammate in the game of two on two. When both members of the other team turned to Bronny’s teammate, that’s when he laid the assist for the young legend and he posterized a now-famous (in a bad way) kid with a vicious throwdown.

It was all captured on video. Looks like heredity has something to do with basketball talent. We’re just excited to watch this kid hit the high school hardwood in a couple of years.

Watch what went down below.