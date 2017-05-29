Russell Wilson Coaching Baby Future In Baseball And Soccer Is Too Adorable

Russell Wilson and Ciara's Memorial Day Weekend has been filled with family fun thus far.
That's because, part of it had the Seattle Seahawks' star quarterback adorably coaching his stepson, baby Future, in baseball and soccer.
And from the looks of these clips, lil man has skills in both sports.
We don't know what's cuter — watching Russ run the bases with the three-year-old after he gets a hit or mama CiCi cheering on her baby boy, yelling "go" and "run!" That and baby Future's lil' celebration dance at the end is giving us life.
Take a look at this cuteness overload.
The adorable toddler also had fun kicking around a soccer ball with his stepdad. Watch him score this goal.
It has been a blessed time for the Wilsons lately, as Russ and Ciara welcomed their first child, Sienna Princess Wilson, into the world late last month, making baby Future an older brother. The family also celebrated the toddler's third birthday just over a week ago.
Yeah, we'd call the Wilsons' Memorial Day Weekend a touchdown!
(Photo: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
