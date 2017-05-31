BET Experience 2017!

Did Venus Williams Reveal the Sex of Serena's Baby After Winning Her French Open Match?

Sure sounds like it.

Whether she meant to or not, it sure sounds like Venus Williams revealed the sex of sister Serena Williams's baby.

With Serena watching in the stands, hiding her growing baby bump with a white top under a jacket, Venus cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Japan's Kurumi Nara in the second round of the French Open today.

Afterward, Venus referred to Serena's baby as a "she," during an interview with Eurosportas confirmed by the Daily Mail.

"She's going to call me 'favorite aunt,'" Venus said, while laughing.

Venus seemingly gave away more hints about the baby's gender by saying, "We're always like ... baby V, baby Lyn, baby Isha, we all want the baby to be named after us," referring to herself and her other sisters' names.

So, Serena is having a girl!?

#Wayment did Venus just confirm Serena is having a girl?! 🎀 via @eurosport

Let's see if Serena confirms via an interview herself or perhaps via a post on one of her social media accounts. 

Remember, the tennis GOAT initially broke the news about her pregnancy on her Snapchat account.

