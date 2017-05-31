LeBron James's L.A. Home Vandalized With the N-Word Spray Painted on It

With excitement in the air over the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors tipping off their NBA Finals trilogy tomorrow night, it's sad that racism and hate has reared its ugly head once again.

TMZ Sports is reporting that LeBron James's Los Angeles home was the target of a hate crime, as someone spray painted the N-word on its front gate. Although the crime is still being investigated, sources told the celebrity website that the three-time NBA champion wasn't at home during the time of the incident. Presumably, he was preparing for his Cavs to face Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the Warriors in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals in Oakland.

According to TMZ, LAPD responded to the property this morning, seeing the N-word scribbled on the gate. Law enforcement officials are trying to pinpoint a possible perpetrator by reviewing security footage from neighbors. The word has since been covered up.

The website adds that King James doesn't reside there regularly given the traveling rigors of the NBA schedule. ESPN additionally reports that James bought the 9,440 square-foot home for $20.9 million two years ago.

James, 32, has been one of the more woke sports superstars, from honoring Trayvon Martin with his then-Miami Heat teammates to rocking a "I Can't Breathe" shirt in remembrance of Eric Garner, speaking up about Tamir Rice, and his iconic stand with friends and fellow ballers Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul at the 2016 ESPYS, where they spoke about racism and police brutality, while calling on athletes to spark positive change in their respective communities.

