LeBron James Says 'Being Black in America Is Tough' Following His LA Home Being Vandalized

But yesterday, King James took the time out to address his Los Angeles home being vandalized with the N-word spray painted on its front gate. More than anything, the three-time NBA champion thinks the hate crime is a cruel reminder of how "racism will always be a part of the world" and that "being Black in America is tough."

"As I sit here on the eve of one of the greatest sporting events we have, race and what is going on comes again," James told the media Wednesday afternoon, as reported by ESPN. "On my behalf, family's behalf, I look at this as if this sheds a light and keeps the conversation going. My family is safe, that's most important."

As it was reported earlier in the day, neither James nor his family was at the home during the time the hate crime took place. LAPD investigators are busy trying to review neighbors' security footage to see if they could pinpoint the perpetrator. The word has since been covered up on the property.

"Just shows that racism will always be a part of the world, part of America," James continued. "Hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day. It is hidden most days. It is alive every single day. I think back to Emmett Till's mom and the reason she had an open casket, she wanted to show the world what her son went through in terms of a hate crime in America. No matter how much money you have, how famous you are, how much people admire you, being Black in America is tough."

James purchased the 9,440 square-foot home for $20.9 million back in 2015, making it a summer home residence for his family.

