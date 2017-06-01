Watch Nick Young Hilariously Sing Old School Songs to His Baby Mama

At first, Swaggy P laughed off several questions from TMZ Sports .

Perhaps in celebration of his 32nd birthday, which is today, the Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard and his baby mama, Keonna Green , went out to dinner at hot spot restaurant Catch in West Hollywood last night.

But he did take the time to hilariously serenade Green, the mother of his two kids, with several old school hits, including B2K's "Gots Ta Be," while riding around in their vehicle.

Adding to the cuteness and silliness, Swaggy P made sure to document the moment via his Snapchat Story, leaving comments such as "this was my era - lit," "used to leave this on her voicemail" and "[reminds] me of my high school days with @Keonnanicole."

Aww.

Watch Nick hit that high note here.

Funny and sweet. But Nick, don't quit your day job, bruh!

Happy birthday to Nick Young!

