Serena Williams Clarified Venus's Comment About Naming Her Baby

Serena took to her Instagram account today in an attempt to clarify Venus's comments about naming her baby.

So ... it's not a girl?

Serena probably felt the need to clarify because Venus told Eurosport yesterday that "she's going to call me 'favorite aunt,'" seemingly referencing her unborn niece and revealing the gender of Serena's baby to be a girl.

Venus added, "We're always like ... baby V, baby Lyn, baby Isha, we all want the baby to be named after us," referring to herself and her other sisters' names.