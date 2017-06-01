Serena Williams Clarified Venus's Comment About Naming Her Baby

After Venus Williams seemingly revealed the sex of sister Serena's baby yesterday, tennis's GOAT is saying not so fast.
Serena took to her Instagram account today in an attempt to clarify Venus's comments about naming her baby.
So ... it's not a girl?
Serena probably felt the need to clarify because Venus told Eurosport yesterday that "she's going to call me 'favorite aunt,'" seemingly referencing her unborn niece and revealing the gender of Serena's baby to be a girl.
Venus added, "We're always like ... baby V, baby Lyn, baby Isha, we all want the baby to be named after us," referring to herself and her other sisters' names.
Serena concealed her growing baby bump with a jacket as she watched Venus score a 6-3, 6-1 win over Japan's Kurumi Nara in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday.
By Serena's clarification, we guess that we'll just have to wait for the sex of her baby to be officially announced.
(Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)
