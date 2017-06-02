Remember When Rihanna Destroyed Timelines and Hairlines With This Pic for LeBron James?

With Rihanna once again showing her love and support for LeBron James during — and after — Game 1 of the NBA Finals last night, we couldn't help but think back to the thirst trap that RiRi set last year. With this being Flashback Friday, it's only right!
A month before King James rallied his Cleveland Cavaliers from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, Rihanna posted a bikini-clad image of herself with LeBron's No. 23 written in sunblock on her stomach.
And what's best? She sent it out to the masses via her Instagram account with the simple caption, "mood."
Remember this?
Pardon, but we figured you wouldn't mind us turning back the hands of time on this #FBF to the time that Rihanna destroyed timelines ... and hairlines.
There's only one RiRi!
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photos from left: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images for Fenty x Puma, Jason Miller/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS