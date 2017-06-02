The Rams Become the First NFL Team to Sponsor an LGBTQ Pride Event

During the 2014 NFL Draft, the then- St. Louis Rams made history when they selected Michael Sam during the seventh round, making him the first publicly gay player to be drafted by a professional football team.

Despite releasing the defensive end just three months later, the Rams, who have since relocated to Los Angeles, continue to show that they're an inclusive franchise.

According to TMZ Sports, the Rams have become the first NFL team to officially sponsor an LGBTQ event. The Rams are working in conjunction with Venice Pride, a gay pride event which runs from today through tomorrow in Venice, California. The Rams are sponsoring the blue lights in the letter C of the VENICE sign, with each letter lit up in different colors to resemble the LGBTQ pride flag.

A spokesperson for the Rams told TMZ that the franchise is proud to "stand in alignment with the LGBT community that is such an important part of the fabric of Los Angeles."

"Inclusion has always been a valued part of our organization," the spokesperson added, "and we see this as a unique way to publicly celebrate the diversity that makes this community so special."

Salute to the Rams.

