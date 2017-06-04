Rumor Report: Are The Lakers Passing On Lonzo Ball?

The rumor mill is circulating around Lonzo Ball and the team everyone thought the UCLA standout would go to via the NBA Draft.

According to NBA reporter Jordan Schultz , if the NBA Draft were held today, the Los Angeles Lakers would pass on Ball. “Per source,” he writes on Twitter . “The #Lakers would pass on Lonzo Ball if #nbadraft was today. Team isn't convinced he's a star and remains concerned about LaVar.”

Lonzo Ball is a great talent, but he comes with his dad, LaVar. And that’s some big baggage. There’s also been questions about his unorthodox shot form, overall scoring prowess and inadequate defensive performances throughout college.

De’Aaron Fox and Josh Jackson are high on the Lakers’ radar. The 2017 NBA Draft has been touted as one of the best in recent years and possibly the deepest at point guard, the position Lonzo Ball plays.

The Lakers themselves haven’t officially revealed who they’d be taking second overall. They also have the 28th pick in the first round.

The 2017 NBA Draft is set for June 22.