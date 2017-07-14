50 Cent Wonders 'WTF Wrong With This White Boy' After Conor McGregor Called Him a 'B***h'

Conor McGregor has lost his damn mind. At least that's the way 50 Cent sees it.

Fif' took to his Instagram account and asked "what the f**k wrong with this white boy" before reminding the brash UFC superstar that "you fighting Floyd not me fool," referencing McGregor's super bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26 in Las Vegas. 50 felt so compelled to clap back at McGregor upon learning that the MMA sensation called the rapper a "b***h" as a way to jab at his friendship with Mayweather while at the Brooklyn, New York, stop of their joint promotional tour yesterday leading up to next month's mega fight. Peep how Fif checked McGregor real quick.

👀what the fuck wrong wit this white boy, you fighting Floyd not me fool. LOL A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Talk to him, 50. McGregor made himself feel at home in Brooklyn yesterday, appearing shirtless and even handing Mayweather a copy of Jay-Z's 4:44 album, telling the boxing legend to learn "how to maintain a real empire." But he must be crazy to call out 50 in NYC. We guess he doesn't understand how petty Fif can get on the Gram. McGregor should know now, though, because 50 followed up that post with another one Friday, this time calling the UFC star a "little leprechaun," promising that Mayweather will defeat him to improve to 50-0. And he did it by posting an accompanying shot of a FaceTime screenshot between he and Floyd. Take a look.

It's 50, champ about to be 50-0, and the Little leprechaun is just the 50th Victim. Floyd said I'm a put the hand 🤚 of God on that boy. LOL A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

You did this to yourself, Conor. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americansin sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by Mark Lelinwalla