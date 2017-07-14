Conor McGregor Says He's 'Half-Black From The Belly Button Down' After Calling Mayweather And Black People 'Dancing Monkeys'

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is tired of hearing racially-charged comments fly out of Conor McGregor's mouth. And now, the boxing legend is clapping back at his opponent ahead of their August 26 mega bout in Las Vegas.

In the past few days, while on their joint promotion tour for the super fight, Mayweather has had to hear McGregor tell him to "dance for me, boy" on Tuesday and Wednesday. The UFC star also said asked a Jimmy Kimmel Live! personality if Rocky III "was the one [with] the dancing monkeys in the gym." And McGregor followed all that racism up Thursday by addressing a Brooklyn, New York, crowd and telling them that he's "half-Black from the belly button down" before sexually thrusting on stage for his "Black female fans."

Conor McGregor addresses accusations of racism "Don't people know I'm half black...I'm black from the waist down" pic.twitter.com/4IpWuXApnP — Conor McGregor News (@ConormcGregor5) July 14, 2017

Simply put, Mayweather had enough, telling the media yesterday: "This is an event where two fighters are competing against one another. But saying a lot of racist things like toward Black women ... I have two Black daughters, a Black mother and of course I'm a Black man. I have a diverse team, though. My staff is very diverse. He's crossing a line, but I can't really focus on that right now. But he's losing a lot of fans by doing that." Watch Mayweather make his full comments below.

Sadly, McGregor has a disturbing history of making racist comments to his opponents, having referred to Mexican-American UFC fighter Nate Diaz as a "cholo gangster from the hood" last year, among his other controversial remarks. Yet, McGregor, whose 29th birthday is today, claimed Thursday that allegations that he's racist don't sit well with him.

Conor McGregor on accusations of racism pic.twitter.com/K3mRMOZJUu — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 14, 2017

Did Mayweather score a technical knockout with the way he blasted McGregor's racist comments? BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff