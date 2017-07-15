Conor McGregor Says 'People Are So Touchy On Words' After Floyd Mayweather Calls Him Gay Slur

While the public is outraged at Mayweather's choice of words, McGregor seemed to be unbothered by it all, saying those offended are "so touchy."

Floyd Mayweather 's feud with Conor McGregor has taken new heights, but this time it appears as the boxing champ has taken their beef too far as he hurled a gay slur at his opponent during a heated moment.

According to TMZ , Mayweather called McGregor a "fa***t" during their news conference in London, upsetting several of his fans and those who were in attendance.

It all went down while they were wrapping up their world tour in promotion of their upcoming highly anticipated boxing match when Mayweather suddenly grabbed the mic and began takin digs at McGregor. Among the long list of insults he shouted at him was the homophobic dig.

While McGregor failed to show any emotion during the initial moment, the crowd erupted in disappointment after Mayweather crossed the line.

The Dublin native, however, eventually spoke with MMAjunkie backstage at the event where he addressed the now viral moment.

"People are so touchy on words. It’s absolutely crazy," he said. "If he said that, I couldn’t give a (expletive). I think what he was trying to do was to switch it up and get the people back in his favor. I think it was a bit of a (expletive) move to try and instigate that on me... Everyone with a sane mind that is watching knows what way it is. It is what it is. Some dirty tactics out there, but that’s what to expect. The fight game is a ruthless business."

Mayweather's rep has issued a statement to TMZ in response to the backlash.

"The reason Floyd called Conor the F word is because Conor called Floyd a monkey," it reads. "Floyd has nothing against gays or lesbians at all... Floyd has them on his staff. Floyd has nothing but the utmost respect for gays and lesbians."

The "monkey" comment refereced allegedly happened off-mic, when the crowd could not hear what was happening.

This all comes on the heels of McGregor telling Mayweather, "Dance for me, boy," just a few days ago, with many insinuating that the comment was racially motivated.

