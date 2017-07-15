Floyd Mayweather Says Conor McGregor's Arrogance Is Praised Because He's White

The spectacle that the first three events for the Mayweather-McGregor world tour has become is nothing less than, well, exhausting.

Even though the fight is more than a month away, most people are just ready to see this thing happen. When it comes to the world tour, some of the smack talk between the two championship fighters has been entertaining. Some of it has been controversial. All of it though, hasn’t been perceived equally.

Floyd Mayweather pointed that out at a recent press conference. He says that everyone loves McGregor for his braggadocio style, which is fine, except it isn’t when he boasts in the same manor.

“Racism still exists,” Mayweather said. “I’ve been flashy for years. I’ve been driving Ferrari’s and Bentley’s and Rolls-Royce’s over 20 years. All this flashy stuff I was doing. ‘Oh, he’s arrogant. He’s cocky. He’s unappreciative.’ Take the same guy that’s in contact sports, steal my whole blueprint, and they praise him for it.”

Both fighters have caught some criticism for comments they’ve made during the world tour. McGregor received some heat for calling Mayweather “boy” and asking him to “dance for me.” Floyd’s now getting blasted for calling McGregor the homophobic slur, “f****t.”

See all of Mayweather’s newest comments about double standards below.