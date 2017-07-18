Conor McGregor's Dad Insists Son 'Is Not Racist' After 'Monkey' and 'Black From the Belly Down' Comments

Yet, the UFC superstar's father insists that his son "is not racist" and furthermore that the August 26 mega bout between McGregor and Mayweather "is not about race."

“Conor McGregor is not racist,” his dad, Tony McGregor, insisted, while speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour podcast yesterday. "This fight is not about race, this fight is about skill and technique. In fact, I don't think any fight is ever about race. The color of skin is immaterial. It’s the victory that Conor is looking for. It's imperative, that’s the only thing I'd say in that.”

Listen to his full comments below.