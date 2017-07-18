Conor McGregor's Dad Insists Son 'Is Not Racist' After 'Monkey' and 'Black From the Belly Down' Comments

Last week, Conor McGregor managed to do everything from telling Floyd Mayweather Jr. to "dance for me, boy," twice, to referring to African-Americans as "monkeys" and saying he's "half black from the belly button down."
Yet, the UFC superstar's father insists that his son "is not racist" and furthermore that the August 26 mega bout between McGregor and Mayweather "is not about race."
“Conor McGregor is not racist,” his dad, Tony McGregor, insisted, while speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour podcast yesterday. "This fight is not about race, this fight is about skill and technique. In fact, I don't think any fight is ever about race. The color of skin is immaterial. It’s the victory that Conor is looking for. It's imperative, that’s the only thing I'd say in that.”
Listen to his full comments below.
Tony McGregor's comments come after Mayweather had enough of Conor's racially charged remarks last week and fired back with a response of his own.
“He totally disrespected my daughter, he disrespected the mother of my daughter, he disrespected Black women and he called Black people monkeys,” Mayweather told reporters late last week, as reported by MMAFighting.com. “What I want to say is this: I’m proud to be a Black man. I’m proud to be an American, and I love everybody. And I have a diverse team."
He added: “You can't do that. Conor McGregor, you cannot disrespect Black women, you can't disrespect Black people, period. We’ve been through a lot.”
Let's see if things calm down this week or only heat up that much more leading up to the big fight.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS