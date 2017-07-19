Waka Flocka Calls Mike Vick 'Real F**king Lame' and 'Duck' for Telling Colin Kaepernick to Cut His Hair and Tammy Co-signs

Shannon Sharpe was one of the many people who destroyed Mike Vick for telling Colin Kaepernick to "cut his hair" to be "presentable" in order to get another NFL quarterback job.
Well, despite Vick backtracking his comments, the damage of his original remarks had been done and people are still irate about it.
Yesterday, Waka Flocka took to his Instagram account and called Vick "real f**king lame for saying what you said about Colin Kaepernick."
And Waka was just getting warmed up.
"They can accept your skills but not your image," Waka penned in his IG caption. "#AnotherCelebWhiteWashed. Power to number7. But the community stood up for you with that dog fighting sh*t."
Take a look at his full IG post.
Waka's wife, Tammy Rivera, couldn't agree more, saying, "That's why I love you," under his post.
We're here for Waka's comments, too. Of all people, we would have thought that Vick would understand Kaepernick's plight of NFL teams purposely staying away from him. After all, NFL teams hesitated to take a chance on Vick after he was released from prison in 2009 for his involvement in a dog-fighting ring. But his hair comments completely said otherwise and he brought this slander upon himself.
