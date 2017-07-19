Waka Flocka Calls Mike Vick 'Real F**king Lame' and 'Duck' for Telling Colin Kaepernick to Cut His Hair and Tammy Co-signs

Well, despite Vick backtracking his comments, the damage of his original remarks had been done and people are still irate about it.

Yesterday, Waka Flocka took to his Instagram account and called Vick "real f**king lame for saying what you said about Colin Kaepernick."

And Waka was just getting warmed up.

"They can accept your skills but not your image," Waka penned in his IG caption. "#AnotherCelebWhiteWashed. Power to number7. But the community stood up for you with that dog fighting sh*t."

