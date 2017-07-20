Is O.J. Simpson's Parole Really in Jeopardy Over Getting Caught Masturbating by a Female Prison Guard?

O.J. Simpson 's parole hearing is set to air live on ESPN this afternoon at 1 p.m. EDT.

In it, Simpson is slated to appear before a Nevada parole board, which will decide whether he's released this fall during the ninth year of his nine-to-33-year sentence following his conviction for armed robbery and kidnapping stemming from a 2007 Las Vegas hotel incident.

But yesterday, a report surfaced that gave a whole new meaning to the "Juice" being loose. That's because the Daily Mail reported that Simpson's parole may be in jeopardy after he was allegedly caught masturbating in his prison cell by a female corrections officer.

Wait...what!?

"O.J. is facing a disciplinary hearing after being written up for masturbating in his prison cell," a source told the Daily Mail about the notorious 70-year-old inmate. "He was caught by a female corrections officer making her normal rounds in late June."

But just as the story began making noise on social media, TMZ Sports shut it down by saying Simpson was not caught masturbating in his prison cell and that the report of his parole being in jeopardy for the self-pleasuring act is false.

"It is against Nevada Dept. of Corrections policy to release inmate disciplinary history to the public," an official statement from the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada said to TMZ. "It is also against policy to release inaccurate information. No official from our department would have released the information in question."

In fact, the Correctional Center doesn't have a concrete rule for masturbating.

Simpson will answer questions from parole board members at his hearing today and if he gets a majority of votes from the board's six commissioners then he will receive parole and could be released as early as October.

Due to his infamous 1995 "Trial of the Century" double-murder acquittal in the deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, there are plenty of people who are disinterested with today's parole hearing altogether.

Do you think Simpson will be granted parole today?

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.