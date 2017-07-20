Now That O.J. Simpson Has Been Granted Parole, Here's When He Could Actually Be Free

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners voted to grant O.J. Simpson parole today after a roughly 75-minute hearing in which the former NFL star appeared via video conference from the Lovelock Correctional Center in Las Vegas and answered parole commissioners' questions. With the decision, Simpson could be free as early as October.

Even though Simpson was cocky and flippant at times, and wasn't overly remorseful during today's hearing, the 70-year-old was judged to be low enough of a risk factor to be granted parole, as the Parole Board did fulfill its promise to treat his armed robbery/kidnapping case for what it is — without using his infamous "Trial of the Century" 1995 double-murder acquittal as a reason to deny him parole.

Simpson is in the ninth year of his 9-to-33-year sentence following his conviction for armed robbery and kidnapping stemming from that 2007 Las Vegas hotel incident, making this granted parole the earliest possible time he could receive it. His incident-free, good behavior behind bars cleared the way for each of the commissioners on today's panel voting in favor of his parole.

"I've done my time. I'd just like to get back to my family and friends," Simpson told the commissioners today before the parole hearing went into deliberation. "I'm sorry it happened. I'm sorry to Nevada. I thought I was glad to get my stuff back, but it wasn't worth it."

The next step will be to pinpoint the exact date that Simpson is eligible for parole and the parameters around his release.

