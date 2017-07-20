Here's Why Stephen A. Smith Doesn't Think Conor McGregor Is Racist at All

But that doesn't make the UFC superstar racist in Stephen A. Smith's eyes.

"This notion that Conor McGregor was racist or whatever, I don't want to hear that, and I don't believe that for one second," Smith told the Sporting News yesterday, just over a month away from the Mayweather-McGregor mega bout on August 26 in Las Vegas. "As an African-American, I did not look at Conor McGregor and say, 'He is talking to me.'"

The ESPN First Take personality added: "To me, it is him against Mayweather. I did not view it as him talking against Black people. I know the difference and that is not what I got from Conor McGregor at all."

Despite McGregor catching instant backlash for his racially charged comments to Mayweather and the MMA sensation having a disturbing history of making racist remarks well before last week, Smith thinks the 29-year-old was merely trying to shake Mayweather up with his pointed words.

"He was trying to rattle Floyd 'Money' Mayweather the way he tries to rattle every opponent," Smith continued. "And good luck to him because, boy, is he going to need it."



Smith has repeatedly stated that Mayweather will cruise to victory over McGregor in their boxing match next month. But do you agree with him not believing that McGregor was racist with his controversial remarks last week?

