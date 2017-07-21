Baby Future Looks Like A Future NFL Sensation In These IG Photos Russell Wilson Posted

"Already a star."

Published 6 days ago

We have already seen Russell Wilson coaching baby Future in various sports.

Well all that practice is paying off. That's because the 3-year-old is looking like a future NFL Draft pick in a couple of shots posted on Instagram by his Seattle Seahawks stepdad quarterback.

Take a look and flip through. The lil' guy is focused out here.

Already a Star. #China

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

As Russ said, "Already a star," indeed.

The shots were taken in China, where Wilson, his wife, Ciara, their baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson, and baby Future are taking part in a special tour with Nike and Alibaba ... not to mention plenty of fans along each stop.

"Go Deep Jacob!!!" #China Streets.

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

When he wasn't busy with football, Wilson did find the time to sneak out to Shanghai's Disneyland with his beautiful family.

Family Time. Momma C, @Nike, & @West2EastEmpire

A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on

Yes, we'd call the Wilsons' trip to China a touchdown! Now watch out for baby Future coming to a football field near you.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Ted S. Warren/AP/REX/Shutterstock)

