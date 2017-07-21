Baby Future Looks Like A Future NFL Sensation In These IG Photos Russell Wilson Posted

We have already seen Russell Wilson coaching baby Future in various sports.
Well all that practice is paying off. That's because the 3-year-old is looking like a future NFL Draft pick in a couple of shots posted on Instagram by his Seattle Seahawks stepdad quarterback.
Take a look and flip through. The lil' guy is focused out here.
As Russ said, "Already a star," indeed.
The shots were taken in China, where Wilson, his wife, Ciara, their baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson, and baby Future are taking part in a special tour with Nike and Alibaba ... not to mention plenty of fans along each stop.
When he wasn't busy with football, Wilson did find the time to sneak out to Shanghai's Disneyland with his beautiful family.
Yes, we'd call the Wilsons' trip to China a touchdown! Now watch out for baby Future coming to a football field near you.
(Photo: Ted S. Warren/AP/REX/Shutterstock)
