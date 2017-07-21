Video Captures O.J. Simpson's Son Justin's Reaction to Dad's Granted Parole

O.J. Simpson's son, Justin , didn't answer TMZ Sports when asked about his dad being granted parole yesterday after spending nearly nine years in prison over a 2007 armed robbery/kidnapping incident in a Las Vegas hotel.

But he did offer a seemingly blank, emotionless smile in reaction to the news, while leaving Walmart in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Although TMZ reports that it's unclear what O.J.'s relationship is like with Justin and his sister, Sydney, Simpson did disclose during yesterday's parole hearing that he intends to move to Florida when he's released from prison, which could be as soon as October.

Justin and Sydney were just kids asleep in their mother Nicole Brown Simpson's condo when she and her friend Ron Goldman were brutally murdered in a crime which paved the way for the infamous 1995 "Trial of the Century" not-guilty verdict for their dad, O.J.

TMZ adds that Justin and Sydney are currently realtors.

While Justin, 28, was mum over his dad's granted parole, O.J.'s other daughter wasn't.

Arnelle Simpson provided a detailed statement on behalf of her 70-year-old dad's parole hearing yesterday, saying he is "not the perfect man," but he "truly is remorseful" for his role in the 2007 incident that put him behind bars for nearly nine years.