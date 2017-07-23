Conor McGregor Used This NBA Jersey To Shade Mayweather For Getting Cheated On And Made Light Of DV

At first it was just the two of them, now, McGregor is adding more people to the fray, some of whom don’t even want to be involved.

The spectacle that’s become the lead up to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather’s late August fight keeps adding more layers.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green took to Instagram recently and posted a photo of the MMA fighter-turned boxer in what he thought was his jersey and made sure to be clear that he’s not on McGregor’s side.

“We rocking with Floyd bro not you... take that off bruh @thenotoriousmma,” Green captioned under the photo. Everyone knew McGregor was going to clap back and of course did. Commenting on the Instagram flick, McGregor wrote, “That's C.J Watson mate. I don’t know who the f**k you are. No disrespect tho kid, keep hustling and stay in school Now ask yourself why I’m rocking C.J. when I don’t know or give a f**k about basketball. I dribble heads off the floor. Not a ball. This is no game here kid.”

Taking a few steps back from this, the photo Green posted features McGregor in a throwback version of a Warriors’ jersey that the team wore from 2003 through 2010, which is two years before Green began playing for them. C.J. Watson played for Golden State from 2007 to 2010 while wearing the number 23.

Why is this important? Well, when Floyd Mayweather pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and two counts of harassment in 2010 for assaulting the mother of his children and former girlfriend, who Watson was also allegedly involved with at the time.

Class seems to be neither of these boxer’s forté. Check out Draymond’s IG post below.