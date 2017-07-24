J.R. Smith Holding His Daughter, Dakota, in This Baby Carrier Will Make You Melt

The Cleveland Cavaliers came up well short against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last month, but that isn't stopping J.R. Smith from having a great summer at all.

And the Cavs' veteran shooting guard could thank the good health of his adorable baby girl, Dakota, for that. Earlier today, J.R. posted this IG shot of himself holding Dakota in a baby bjorn while in Miami's South Beach with the caption "#Twinning. We be on everything moving I swear!" One sight of this sweet image is enough to make you melt. It melted us in a sea of "awww."

#Twining We be on everything moving I swear! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🍼🍼🍼🍼🍼😘😘😘😘😘😘😘👧🏽👧🏽👧🏽 #KotaBear #KotaStrong A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

Too cute. We're thrilled to see #KotaBear doing well after she was born roughly five months premature in January and only weighing one pound. As scrappy as her dad is on the court, Dakota fought to reach significant milestones, including having her breathing tube removed in late March, her first bottle in April, and crossing the 6-pound mark in May before being released from Cleveland Clinic's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) later that same month and finally cleared to go home. Continued blessings for this miracle baby and the Smith family as a whole. We hope that J.R. continues to show off his summer "Twinning" for the Gram ... and for us. Adorable to the 10th power. BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff