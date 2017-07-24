Mike Tyson Calls Conor McGregor a 'Dumb Ass' and Says He'll Get 'Killed' Fighting Mayweather

Mike Tyson doesn't think Conor McGregor is too smart at all. In fact, the boxing legend thinks the UFC superstar is a "dumb ass" for agreeing to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match — something that "Iron Mike" claims that McGregor "won't stand much of a chance" in on August 26 in Las Vegas.

"McGregor is going to get killed boxing," Tyson said on the Pardon My Take podcast, as reported by Sports Illustrated. "I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that's what it's all about — can the boxer beat the MMA guy? McGregor put his dumb ass in a position where he's gonna get knocked out because [Mayweather's] been doing this all his life since he was a baby. McConor can't kick and grab and stuff so he won't stand much of a chance."

Tyson added: "McGregor took the biggest sucker rules in the history of boxing."

Tyson's comments are widely agreed upon, considering Mayweather, 40, has been boxing for nearly his entire life as the son of a great boxer, Floyd Mayweather Sr. That experience, which includes Mayweather's 49-0 career, will be exremely hard for McGregor, 29, to overcome given the UFC star's background in mixed martial arts and not boxing.

Yes, McGregor is projected to earn at least $75 million from the superfight, but he could be downright embarrassed next month.

Do you agree with Tyson's take on the Mayweather-McGregor superbout?

BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.