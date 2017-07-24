Venus Williams's Mom Says Tennis Star Is Still 'Very Much' Upset About Fatal Car Accident

And it has been playing heavily on the 37-year-old tennis star's mind.

When TMZ Sports stopped Venus and Serena's mom, Oracene Price, recently, she said that Venus is still "very much" upset over the crash in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, which left Jerome Barson dead. And all Oracene can do is be there as a motherly shoulder for Venus.

"Just be there when she needs me," Price said when TMZ asked her about how she's supporting Venus during this trying time, adding that Serena is there for her older sister as well. "That's all."

Price added about Venus: "It's something that you kinda have to do internally yourself, but you'll never forget it. But it'll always be there so you just have to live with it."

Check out her full comments below.