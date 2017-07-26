Conor McGregor Clapped Back at Mike Tyson and Called Himself the 'New Don King'

Conor McGregor heard about Mike Tyson calling him a "dumb ass" for agreeing to take on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match, and it didn't take the UFC superstar long to clap back with a jab of his own.

McGregor, who is exactly one month away from facing Mayweather in Las Vegas on August 26, took to his Twitter account yesterday and called himself "the new Don King" because the "money is mine."

That's nice Mike, but you're looking at the new Don King here, son.

Money is mine. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 25, 2017

Ouch. Of course, King was Tyson's longtime promoter, one that "Iron Mike" accused of stealing money from him, thus making McGregor's tweet all the more of a stinging response. In addition, McGregor is projected to earn at least $75 million from the mega bout. That being said, despite Tyson being long retired and 51-years-old, fight fans were quick to suggest to McGregor to watch his mouth, as he doesn't want it with the former "Baddest Man on the Planet" at all.

#Facts. You better respect "Iron Mike." While appearing on the Pardon My Take podcast last week, Tyson said that "McGregor is going to get killed boxing" against Mayweather, accidentally even calling the UFC sensation "McConor" a couple of times. "I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that's what it's all about — can the boxer beat the MMA guy?" Tyson said on the podcast, as reported by Sports Illustrated. "McConor put his dumb ass in a position where he's gonna get knocked out because [Mayweather's] been doing this all his life since he was a baby. McConor can't kick and grab and stuff, so he won't stand much of a chance." McConor. Ha! Gotta love Mike. And we agree with everything he said. Beating Mayweather, who's considered the best boxer of this generation, as an MMA fighter will be nothing short of a miracle.

