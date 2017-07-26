This Happy Video of Steph Curry Surprising A Disabled U.S. Vet Will Warm Your Cold Heart

This might be the most important assist of Steph Curry's career. Well, definitely the most heartwarming.

The Golden State Warriors' two-time NBA champion recently helped The View and the Home for our Troops program surprise one disabled U.S. veteran with a handicap-accessible house in Mullica Hill, New Jersey and it was absolutely unforgettable.

When Curry surprised Tim Birckhead and his family, they were in absolute shock.

The Navy vet's jaw literally dropped as his mother and primary caretaker, Gloria, screamed, "Oh my God! Stephen Curry! You are right here! I don't believe this!"

The two-time NBA MVP embraced Birckhead and his mom before sitting on their new couch and saying, "I'm just happy to be here with you guys. I heard a lot about your family and your story and just to be able to celebrate your new home for your family is what it's all about."

Check out the touching scene below, beginning at the 4:34 mark of the video.