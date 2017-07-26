This Happy Video of Steph Curry Surprising A Disabled U.S. Vet Will Warm Your Cold Heart

This might be the most important assist of Steph Curry's career. Well, definitely the most heartwarming.
The Golden State Warriors' two-time NBA champion recently helped The View and the Home for our Troops program surprise one disabled U.S. veteran with a handicap-accessible house in Mullica Hill, New Jersey and it was absolutely unforgettable.
When Curry surprised Tim Birckhead and his family, they were in absolute shock.
The Navy vet's jaw literally dropped as his mother and primary caretaker, Gloria, screamed, "Oh my God! Stephen Curry! You are right here! I don't believe this!"
The two-time NBA MVP embraced Birckhead and his mom before sitting on their new couch and saying, "I'm just happy to be here with you guys. I heard a lot about your family and your story and just to be able to celebrate your new home for your family is what it's all about."
Check out the touching scene below, beginning at the 4:34 mark of the video.
Getting a new home was enough of a shock, but Birckhead just couldn't believe the surprise of a lifetime from the NBA superstar.
"I was about to faint," Birckhead told Entertainment Tonight. "Unbelievable. I was starstruck, to say the least."
He added, "I always wanted to meet him. It's unbelievable that I met him today. I told him I wanted him to win another championship for the Warriors."
According to the Home for our Troops' website, Birckhead began experiencing pain and fatigue in his legs while on his second tour in 2006, eventually paving the way to part ways with the Navy in October 2007 after seven years of service. Two years later, he was diagnosed with Hereditary Neuropathy with Liability to Pressure Palsies (HNPP), a condition that preys on the sensory and motor nerves, sparking severe atrophy in his limbs and relegating him to a wheelchair.
However, the gift of a handicap-accessible house will enable him to have full mobility in his wheelchair. He'll share the home with his mom and 12-year-old daughter, Tamyja.
Shout out to Steph Curry for helping to make the already-beautiful moment that much more touching.
BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.
(Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
COMMENTS