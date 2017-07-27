These Pics of Nick Young, His Son and Baby Mama Swimming With Dolphins Are Adorable

Nick Young is having one memorable summer.
After agreeing to a one-year, $5.2 million contract with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors earlier this month, Swaggy P is getting in some quality family time.
The veteran shooting guard, his son, Nick Young Jr., and his baby mama, Keonna Green, are currently at the Resort at Pedegral in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they swam with dolphins.
Best of all, Nick and Keonna posted plenty of pictures on their respective Instagram accounts for everyone to see.
Absolutely adorable! If you swipe through Nick's IG pics, you'll see that Nick Jr. wasn't having it swimming with the dolphins, but his mom, Keonna, did say, "proud of my baby boy for overcoming his fear today," so we guess he got over whatever apprehension he was feeling.
She also wrote in her caption, "#WeALLmissedNaviBaby," referring to their baby girl, Navi, who will turn one year old this October and didn't make the trip.
Looks like a beautiful family vacation.
(Photo: Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ)
