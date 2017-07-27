These Pics of Nick Young, His Son and Baby Mama Swimming With Dolphins Are Adorable

After agreeing to a one-year, $5.2 million contract with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors earlier this month, Swaggy P is getting in some quality family time.

The veteran shooting guard, his son, Nick Young Jr., and his baby mama, Keonna Green, are currently at the Resort at Pedegral in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they swam with dolphins.

Best of all, Nick and Keonna posted plenty of pictures on their respective Instagram accounts for everyone to see.