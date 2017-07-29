The Baby Girl Of A Young Mom Tragically Murdered Receives 20K From NBA Player Taj Gibson

Taj Gibson’s been blessed with good fortune as an NBA player and has reportedly decided to share some of that wealth with a family in need.

21-year-old Chynna Battle was one of two women killed in a Brooklyn-area shooting earlier this month, leaving behind three-year-old daughter, Amelia. Battle’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help take care of the young girl.

As of Saturday afternoon (July 29), the fund has raised over $25,000 of its $30,000 goal, the majority of which came from a $20,000 donation from the new Minnesota Timberwolves forward.

Gibson himself is a Brooklyn native and has family still living there. His own six-year-old cousin, Prince Joshua Avitto was stabbed to death in an elevator in the same city in 2014.

Battle and 29-year-old Shaqwanda Staley were killed when two unidentified gunmen opened fire on a group of people in the courtyard of the Stuyvesant Gardens Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn on July 12. Battle was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the head while Staley died at an area hospital after being shot three times in the back.