Serena Williams Brilliantly Broke Down the Pay Inequality Between Black Women and White Men

The pay inequality between Black women and White men is staggering and Serena Williams is using her platform to bring much-needed awareness to the issue. Consider it her attempt to forehand smash pay inequality.

The tennis GOAT took to her Instagram account earlier today and repped for "Black Women's Equal Pay Day" in a major way.

"July 31 is Black Women's Equal Pay Day, which represents the number of days into 2017 a black woman must work to earn the same pay a white man made in 2016 — that's nearly 8 extra months!" Williams wrote on the Instagram post, which was accompanied by a shot of herself rocking a t-shirt that read, "Phenomenal Woman."

The pregnant tennis queen added, "Black women are the cornerstone of our communities, they are phenomenal, and they deserve equal pay."

