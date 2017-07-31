Steph Curry Celebrated His Sixth Wedding Anniversary by Posting This Adorable IG Video for Ayesha

"My woman! My life! My everything!"

Published 2 hours ago

Steph Curry might be having the best summer of his life.

Over a month after helping to lead the Golden State Warriors to their second NBA title in the past three years, the two-time league MVP posted this adorable, candid video on his Instagram account yesterday to wish his wife, Ayesha, a happy anniversary.

The IG footage has Steph acting all lovey-dovey and cute with Ayesha and he wrote in his caption, "My woman! My life! My everything!" 

The two-time NBA champ also quoted a Bible verse, writing, “He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord. (Proverbs 18:22).”

He finishes his beautiful love note with, "Thank you for making me a better person each and every day! I love you. Happy Anniversary baby...#six."

Awww. Insert all the heart emojis here.

Just too cute. Happy sixth anniversary to the Currys and many more.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

