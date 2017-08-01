Odell Beckham Jr. Is 'Crushed' Over the Loss of a Young Fan Who Died of Cancer

Odell Beckham Jr. is carrying a heavy heart and, as the New York Giants superstar wide receiver said, "this one cut deep."

Just over a week away from his G-Men kicking off their preseason, Beckham is "crushed" and mourning the loss of a young fan who died of cancer yesterday.

Beckham took to his Instagram account this morning and expressed his deepest condolences to the family of nine-year-old Jayro Ponce, who lost his bout with a rare form of cancer.

"I don't even know where to start. It's hard to even fully understand these situations. Crushed, hurt, upset ... this one cut deep. I had the pleasure of meeting this young man. Truly an amazing person filled with beautiful energy," OBJ wrote on his IG post, accompanied by a shot of himself visiting Jayro in a Texas hospital only two weeks ago. "Against all odds you fought lil bro, everyday, day after day. For yourself and for your family. God truly has a plan for everybody and everything. Young Jayro you have taught me more than you could of imagined."

Check out the NFL superstar's touching post in full below.