Odell Beckham Jr. Is 'Crushed' Over the Loss of a Young Fan Who Died of Cancer

Odell Beckham Jr. is carrying a heavy heart and, as the New York Giants superstar wide receiver said, "this one cut deep."
Just over a week away from his G-Men kicking off their preseason, Beckham is "crushed" and mourning the loss of a young fan who died of cancer yesterday.
Beckham took to his Instagram account this morning and expressed his deepest condolences to the family of nine-year-old Jayro Ponce, who lost his bout with a rare form of cancer.
"I don't even know where to start. It's hard to even fully understand these situations. Crushed, hurt, upset ... this one cut deep. I had the pleasure of meeting this young man. Truly an amazing person filled with beautiful energy," OBJ wrote on his IG post, accompanied by a shot of himself visiting Jayro in a Texas hospital only two weeks ago. "Against all odds you fought lil bro, everyday, day after day. For yourself and for your family. God truly has a plan for everybody and everything. Young Jayro you have taught me more than you could of imagined."
After hearing about Ponce's dream to meet him, Beckham worked with the Make-A-Wish foundation and visited the kid in the days before the Giants launched their training camp last month.
"You've given me life," Beckham wrote on his IG at the time, sharing a shot of himself and Jayro.
Ponce's family took to his official Facebook page and posted a moving message about his passing.
May this young soul rest in peace. Salute to Odell Beckham Jr. for making sure he visited Jayro.
