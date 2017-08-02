Is Beyonce Buying a Stake in the Rockets?

She's out that H-Town and she's reportedly thinking about putting some of her money down to buy a stake in the Houston Rockets .

Sources are telling Bloomberg that Beyoncé is interested in investing in the Rockets.

This comes after Rockets owner Les Alexander announced last month that he was selling the team. According to Forbes, the sale price of the Rockets could hit upwards of $2 billion, with the help of the popularity of the NBA franchise in China due to the fact that Hall of Famer Yao Ming played in Houston from 2002-2011.

The news of Queen Bey's interest in the Rockets comes after the team added All-Star Chris Paul to the team via a trade last month, coupling him with fellow All-Star James Harden for a solid one-two backcourt punch. Carmelo Anthony has also been rumored to be willing to lift his no-trade clause with the New York Knicks to also join the Rockets, so there's plenty of excitement in H-Town.

According to Forbes, Beyoncé's net worth is at least $350 million. That and she could lean on her husband, Jay-Z, for advice, considering Hov was a former minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets before selling his less-than-1-percent share of the franchise after launching Roc Nation Sports, which represents athletes.

Would you like to see Beyoncé become a part owner of the Rockets? And how lit would the team be if that does indeed happen?

