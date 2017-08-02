Russell Wilson Got the Sweetest Visit From Ciara and Baby Future at Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks are just over a week away from kicking off their preseason, and Russell Wilson has all the love and support he needs during this training camp.

That's because the Seahawks' star quarterback got the sweetest visit from his wife, Ciara, and his stepson, baby Future, earlier this week at the launch of the team's training camp. How cute is this photo?

Day 1. #TrainingCamp #GoHawks #3 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

And we'd call CiCi's lil dance and Russ's reaction to it a touchdown, too.

Go Baby, Go Baby, Go! @DangeRussWilson #3 😌❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 1, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

"Go baby, go baby, Go!" We love it! So, how did Russell respond to all the love? Well, he was deeply humbled and appreciative, taking to his own IG account and writing, "Every day I do it for you all. I thank Jesus and I'm forever grateful for my loving family." He then shared his own photos of himself, Ciara and baby Future at the Seahawks' training camp.

Every Day I do it for you all. I thank Jesus and I'm forever grateful for my loving family. #Year6 in the @NFL 🙏🏾🏈 A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

Aww! Such a beautiful family. We hope that Russell has his best NFL season yet this year. The Seahawks will kick off their preseason on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday (August 13). BET Sports News — Get the latest news and information about African-Americans in sports, including weekly recaps, celebrity news and photos of your favorite Black athletes.

Written by BET Staff