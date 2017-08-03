Sweet Video of Sixers' Ben Simmons Catching an Alley-Oop From a Young Fan With Cerebral Palsy

Injury prevented Ben Simmons from playing last season. So, the 6-foot-10 forward is hard at work to prove his worth as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft for the upcoming 2017-18 season. But the 21-year-old did take time out from working on his game recently to meet and greet a young fan afflicted with cerebral palsy.

Simmons met with 12-year-old Sixers fan Tyler Osowski, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and, as TMZ Sports reported, just underwent a major surgery this past June to improve his walking.

After embracing Tyler, Simmons gave him the basketball and encouraged him to take a couple of shots.

"You look good in that jersey, too," Simmons told Tyler, who was wearing the Sixers' forward's jersey.

But the highlight of their meeting came when Tyler threw Simmons an alley-oop that the forward threw down with a reverse two-handed dunk.

Take a look.