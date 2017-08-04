Steph Curry Wishes President Obama a Happy Birthday With This Dope IG Post

"Somebody in here, it's your birthday."

Steph Curry candidly spoke about playing golf against then-President Obama, with former FLOTUS Michelle Obama jokingly advising the Golden State Warriors point guard to mock her husband's pronounced ears.

Well, with today being Obama's 56th birthday, Curry used a shot of them playing golf to wish #44 a happy born day.

"Somebody in here it's your birthday!" the two-time NBA champion and two-time MVP wrote on his IG caption. "Happy Birthday #44 @BarackObama."

Check out Steph's IG shot, which shows his arm around President Obama on the golf course, and includes Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, their daughters and his parents, Dell and Sonya.

"Somebody in here it's your birthday!" Happy Birthday #44 @barackobama

A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on

Yes, happy birthday to our president! Now, that's a dope IG post!

With Curry fresh off of helping to lead the Golden State Warriors to another NBA title this past June and President Obama months removed from the White House, perhaps it's time for the fellas to re-up on the golf course.

Leave #44's ears alone, though, Steph.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Official White House, Photo by Pete Souza)

