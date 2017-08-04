Steph Curry Wishes President Obama a Happy Birthday With This Dope IG Post

Well, with today being Obama's 56th birthday, Curry used a shot of them playing golf to wish #44 a happy born day.

"Somebody in here it's your birthday!" the two-time NBA champion and two-time MVP wrote on his IG caption. "Happy Birthday #44 @BarackObama."

Check out Steph's IG shot, which shows his arm around President Obama on the golf course, and includes Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, their daughters and his parents, Dell and Sonya.