Detroit Pistons' Stanley Johnson Outdid Kobe's 81 During Drake's OVO Bounce Tournament Game

Stanley Johnson is known for his crazy athleticism and has even talked trash to LeBron James .

On the NBA court the Detroit Pistons forward has proven to backup some of his smack talk, but really did it in a big way during Drake’s OVO Bounce Pro-Am tournament.

According to BallisLife.com, Johnson dropped 86 points in an overtime victory on Friday night (August 4) including a game winning three-pointer. To be fair, it wasn’t an actual game with all top-notch athletes and most of Johnson’s 86 came from driving to the basket uncontested, but still. 86 is 86.

Perhaps most impressive was Johnson leading his team back from a 16-point deficit and dropped 16 points in a 20-second span in the fourth quarter.

SJ’s former Pistons’ teammate Brandon Jennings was on hand and claims five total active NBA players participated in the game as well.

Drake made an Instagram post about Johnson’s big night, caption a pic of him “86'er @omostanimal 86 POINTS.”