Justin Gatlin Defeats Usain Bolt In IAAF World Championships

The Jamaican sprinter is retiring after his recently posted third place finish to Justin Gatlin in the 100m at the IAAF World Championship final in London on Saturday (August 5).

American Christian Coleman took home the silver after finishing the race in 9.94 seconds, right behind Gatlin’s 9.92 posting. Bolt is still the reigning 100m and 200m world record holder. The eight-time Olympic champion posted a 9.95 second run on Saturday.

Despite boos from the crowd over Gatlin’s appearance at the competition and victory, the American got on his knees and praised his Jamaican counterpart after the race was over.

Fans had been hoping that Bolt would return for another Olympic go-around, however he had only posted a sub-10 second finish in the 100m this season prior to the festivities in London.

Usain Bolt is expected to compete in the 4x100m relay on August 12 and he and his teammates are expected to retain their title. If that’s so, his tally of World Championships golds will rise to 12.

Watch Bolt and Gatlin’s face off at the 2017 IAAF World Championship final below.