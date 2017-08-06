Watch This 10-Year-Old Leukemia Patient's Triumphant Run to the End Zone During a NY Jets Scrimmage

Watch This 10-Year-Old Leukemia Patient's Triumphant Run to the End Zone During a NY Jets Scrimmage

Jesse Pallas was the biggest star on the field Saturday.

Published 2 hours ago

Sometimes we just need that daily reminder that anything’s possible. Today’s inspiration? A 10-year-old boy named Jesse Pallas.

You see, Jesse’s been battling leukemia, and winning, and wanted to show off some of his strength at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night (August 5).

Thanks to some great blocking, along with his own quickness and ball security, Pallas was able to score a 50-yard touchdown during the New York Jets’ "Green and White Scrimmage" game.

Despite pretty impressive performances by rookies Christian Hackenberg, Marcus Maye and Jordan Leggett, Pallas took home the MVP award. After his TD run, the young man got a hug from Matt Forte, the player whose jersey he was wearing.

Below is the footage that can’t help but make you smile. Check it out.

Now in remission from leukemia, 10-year-old Jesse took one all the way! 🙏🏈 (via @nyjets, h/t @houseofhighlights)

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news